Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Saturday 19 Alexander Meier (Eintracht Frankfurt) 17 Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg) 12 Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) Franco Di Santo (Werder Bremen) 11 Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen) 10 Son Heung-Min (Bayer Leverkusen) Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Shinji Okazaki (Mainz) 9 Anthony Ujah (Cologne) Mario Goetze (Bayern Munich) Stefan Aigner (Eintracht Frankfurt) Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Schalke 04) Kevin De Bruyne (VfL Wolfsburg) 8 Max Kruse (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Raffael (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Haris Seferovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) Joselu (Hanover 96) 7 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) Raul Bobadilla (FC Augsburg) Julian Schieber (Hertha Berlin) Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04)
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.