Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 19 Alexander Meier (Eintracht Frankfurt) 17 Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich) 16 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg) 13 Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Franco Di Santo (Werder Bremen) 12 Shinji Okazaki (Mainz) 11 Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen) Son Heung-Min (Bayer Leverkusen) 10 Anthony Ujah (Cologne) Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Max Kruse (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Kevin De Bruyne (VfL Wolfsburg) 9 Mario Goetze (Bayern Munich) Raffael (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Stefan Aigner (Eintracht Frankfurt) Raul Bobadilla (FC Augsburg) Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Schalke 04) Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04) Davie Selke (Werder Bremen) 8 Stefan Kiessling (Bayer Leverkusen) Haris Seferovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) Tobias Werner (FC Augsburg) Joselu (Hanover 96) Martin Harnik (VfB Stuttgart)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.