Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Saturday 12 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 7 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 6 Yunus Malli (Mainz) Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 5 Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen) Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) Maximilian Philipp (Freiburg) 4 Pablo De Blasis (Mainz) Joel Pohjanpalo (Bayer Leverkusen) Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Nils Petersen (Freiburg) Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke 04) Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.