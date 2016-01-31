Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Sunday 20 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 19 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 14 Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) 13 Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen) 10 Alexander Meier (Eintracht Frankfurt) Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) 9 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) 8 Yunus Malli (Mainz) Daniel Didavi (VfB Stuttgart) Anthony Ujah (Werder Bremen) 7 Yoshinori Muto (Mainz) Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund) Raffael (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg) 6 Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hamburg SV) Marcel Heller (SV Darmstadt 98) Sandro Wagner (SV Darmstadt 98) Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 5 Lars Stindl (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Paul Verhaegh (FC Augsburg) Kevin Volland (Hoffenheim) Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04) Leroy Sane (Schalke 04) Max Kruse (VfL Wolfsburg) Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen)
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0