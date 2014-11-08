UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Saturday 6 Mario Goetze (Bayern Munich) Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Alexander Meier (Eintracht Frankfurt) Shinji Okazaki (Mainz) Franco Di Santo (Werder Bremen) 5 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Max Kruse (Borussia Moenchengladbach) 4 Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen) Son Heung-Min (Bayer Leverkusen) Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich) Tobias Werner (FC Augsburg) Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) Tarik Elyounoussi (Hoffenheim) Anthony Modeste (Hoffenheim) Elias Kachunga (SC Paderborn) Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
