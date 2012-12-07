Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 9 Stefan Kiessling (Bayer Leverkusen) Mario Mandzukic (Bayern Munich) Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund) Alexander Meier (Eintracht Frankfurt) Adam Szalai (Mainz) 8 Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) 7 Vedad Ibisevic (VfB Stuttgart) 6 Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich) Artjoms Rudnevs (Hamburg SV) Son Heung-Min (Hamburg SV) Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg) Aaron Hunt (Werder Bremen) 5 Gonzalo Castro (Bayer Leverkusen) Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund) Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) Stefan Aigner (Eintracht Frankfurt) Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04) Marko Arnautovic (Werder Bremen) Nils Petersen (Werder Bremen)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.