Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
April 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Wednesday 25 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 24 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 22 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 15 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 12 Mario Gomez (VfL Wolfsburg) 11 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim) Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) 10 Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen) Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 9 Florian Niederlechner (Freiburg) 8 Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich) Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) Maximilian Philipp (Freiburg) Max Kruse (Werder Bremen) 7 Lars Stindl (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) Nils Petersen (Freiburg)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara