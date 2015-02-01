Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Sunday 13 Alexander Meier (Eintracht Frankfurt) 10 Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich) 9 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Schalke 04) 8 Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen) Shinji Okazaki (Mainz) Franco Di Santo (Werder Bremen) 7 Mario Goetze (Bayern Munich) Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Max Kruse (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Haris Seferovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) Joselu (Hanover 96) Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04) 6 Anthony Ujah (Cologne) Julian Schieber (Hertha Berlin) Vladimir Darida (Freiburg) 5 Son Heung-Min (Bayer Leverkusen) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) Raul Bobadilla (FC Augsburg) Paul Verhaegh (FC Augsburg) Tobias Werner (FC Augsburg) Ivica Olic (Hamburg SV) Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) Roberto Firmino (Hoffenheim) Elias Kachunga (SC Paderborn) Martin Harnik (VfB Stuttgart) Kevin De Bruyne (VfL Wolfsburg) Naldo (VfL Wolfsburg)
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S