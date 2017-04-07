Soccer-Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium: report
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
April 7 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 25 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 24 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 22 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 15 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 12 Mario Gomez (VfL Wolfsburg) 11 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim) Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) 10 Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen) Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 9 Florian Niederlechner (Freiburg) 8 Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich) Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) Maximilian Philipp (Freiburg) Max Kruse (Werder Bremen) 7 Lars Stindl (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) Nils Petersen (Freiburg)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ---------------
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Fluminense 0 Gremio 2 Coritiba 0 Bahia 0 Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0