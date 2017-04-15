UPDATE 1-Xi tells Infantino China wants to host World Cup
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
April 15 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Saturday 26 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 23 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 16 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 14 Mario Gomez (VfL Wolfsburg) 12 Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim) 11 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) 10 Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen) Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 9 Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich) Lars Stindl (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Florian Niederlechner (Freiburg) 8 Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) Nils Petersen (Freiburg) Maximilian Philipp (Freiburg) Max Kruse (Werder Bremen) 7 Almog Cohen (FC Ingolstadt 04) Adam Szalai (Hoffenheim) Mark Uth (Hoffenheim) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Club Petrolero 2 Bolivar 2 Oriente Petrolero 4 San Jose 1 Universitario de Sucre 0 Blooming 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 19 13 2 4 53 16 41 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 19 10 4 5 35 24 34 3 The Strongest 17 10 1 6 38 26 31 4 Nacional Potosi 17 9 2