BERLIN, June 13 Germany's foreign minister urged
German soccer fans on Wednesday to remember Ukraine's ex-prime
minister Yulia Tymoshenko as they gather for their country's
game against the Netherlands in the city of Kharkiv where she is
serving a jail sentence.
Tymoshenko's daughter Yevgenia also appealed to fans
attending the Euro 2012 tournament to "send a clear message" to
Ukrainian authorities to free her mother, jailed last year for
abuse of office and now hospitalised in Kharkiv with back pains.
"I hope that amid all the enthusiasm focused on the leather
ball, the destiny of Yulia Tymoshenko and of all other Ukrainian
opposition activists sitting in jail will not be forgotten",
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said.
The match between Germany and the Netherlands begins at 1845
GMT on Wednesday at a stadium not far from the hospital where
Tymoshenko is being treated. Her lawyer said she would be able
to hear the roar of the fans from her guarded room.
The European Union and the United States say Tymoshenko's
trial and imprisonment are politically motivated and as a mark
of protest senior EU officials have stayed away from matches in
Ukraine, which is co-hosting the championship with Poland.
In a sign that he would not bow to Western pressure to
release Tymoshenko, Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich
stirred up a storm on Wednesday by linking his arch rival to a
contract murder 16 years ago of a powerful businessman.
Germany has been particularly critical of the Tymoshenko
case and has sent doctors to Kharkiv to help in the treatment of
her chronic back pain, though Yanukovich has rejected an offer
to treat her in Berlin.
Yevgenia Tymoshenko made a personal appeal to soccer fans.
"Fans must not forget that they are watching soccer matches
in a country where political opponents like my mother are held
in prison under brutal conditions," she told Germany's
top-selling daily Bild.
"People should use the game in Kharkiv to send a clear
message to Ukrainian President Yanukovich: 'we want freedom for
all political prisoners!', she added.
Yevgenia Tymoshenko suggested fans might wear T-shirts with
images of political prisoners or sport wigs resembling her
mother's trademark braid.
In the Kharkiv hospital, Tymoshenko is under constant video
surveillance and has limited access to daylight, according to
German doctors who have treated her.
Tymoshenko's appeal against her conviction is due to be
heard on June 26 in Kiev. The day before, a court in Kharkiv is
scheduled to resume hearing another charge against her of tax
evasion and embezzlement.
(Reporting By Elisa Oddone, editing by Gareth Jones and
Rosalind Russell)