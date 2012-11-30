BERLIN Nov 30 Germany soccer association boss Wolfgang Niersbach will run for a spot on European governing body UEFA's executive committee next year.

"The board of the DFB unanimously named Wolfgang Niersbach for a candidature for the position currently held by Dr Theo Zwanziger in European football's most important body," the German football association (DFB) said in a statement on Friday.

Zwanziger, whose term runs out in May, is also Niersbach's DFB predecessor who stepped down earlier this year from the world's biggest single sports federation with more than 6.8 million members.

The election will take place at the UEFA Congress on May 24 next year. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)