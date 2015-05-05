BERLIN May 5 Cologne striker Anthony Ujah, who scored 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season to make sure the promoted club are all but assured of another year in the top flight, has agreed to join Werder Bremen, the club said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international, who initially joined on loan in 2012 from Mainz 05 before making the move permanent a year later, asked for the transfer himself.

Ujah's explosive speed, scoring ability and wild celebrations -- at times with the club's mascot which is a goat -- made him a crowd favourite.

He played 62 second division games, scoring 24 goals, and has netted 10 in the Bundesliga this season to help Cologne into 11th place, six points above the relegation zone with three matches left.

