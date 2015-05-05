* Ujah has scored 10 goals this season

* 24-year-old is Nigeria international (Adds Werder announcing four-year deal))

BERLIN May 5 Striker Anthony Ujah, who scored 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season to virtually ensure Cologne's survival in the top flight, has signed a four-year contract with Werder Bremen.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international, who initially joined on loan in 2012 from Mainz 05 before making the move permanent a year later, asked for the transfer himself and passed a medical at Werder before signing his contract from next season.

"We looked into him for very long and very intensively to have a full picture," said Bremen sports director Thomas Eichin.

"He is a quick, dangerous striker who can develop further with us."

Ujah's explosive speed, scoring ability and wild celebrations -- at times with the club's mascot which is a goat -- made him a crowd favourite.

He played 62 second division games, scoring 24 goals, and has netted 10 in the Bundesliga this season to help Cologne into 11th place, six points above the relegation zone with three matches left. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)