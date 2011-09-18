* Bayern keep eighth successive clean sheet
BERLIN, Sept 18 Bayern Munich won their eighth
straight game and kept their eighth successive clean sheet as
they beat Schalke 04 2-0 away on Sunday to go top of the
Bundesliga.
Nils Petersen, standing in for injured topscorer Mario
Gomez, put them ahead and Thomas Mueller pounced on a defensive
blunder to add the second.
Earlier, champions Borussia Dortmund slumped to a second
successive league defeat when they conceded two late goals to go
down 2-1 at Hanover 96.
Bayern's run stretches to five Bundesliga games, one
Champions League tie and their two-leg Champions League
qualifier against FC Zurich.
The last goal they conceded, and only one in 10 competitive
games this season, was in their 1-0 defeat at home to Borussia
Moenchengladbach on the opening day of the Bundesliga season on
Aug. 7.
They top the table with 15 points from six games, two ahead
of Werder Bremen and Borussia Moenchengladbach with Hoffenheim a
further point back in fourth.
Petersen gave Bayern the lead in the 21st minute, scoring at
the second attempt as he finished off Franck Ribery's run down
the left.
Schalke, ninth with nine points, made a strong reply with
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar missing the post by centimetres on two
occasions.
However, Bayern took full control after halftime and wrapped
up the game in the 75th minute when Schalke defender Kyriakos
Papadopoulos fluffed a clearance and the ball fell to Mueller,
who fired home from six metres.
"This was the our best second half performance of the
season," said Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes.
Dortmund are a modest 11th with seven points after their
defeat.
Beaten 2-1 at home by Hertha Berlin a week ago and missing
suspended midfielder Mario Goetze, Dortmund went ahead when
Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa beat two defenders to score
from 12 metres just after the hour.
But they fell apart when Tunisian defender Karim Haggui
headed the equaliser from a corner for Hanover in the 87th
minute and Ivorian forward Didier Ya Konan fired the winner from
the edge of the penalty area two minutes later.
Hanover substitute Artur Sobiech was sent off in stoppage
time for an ugly tackle from behind after only seven minutes on
the field.
