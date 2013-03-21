Soccer-Man United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
March 2 Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
BERLIN, March 21 Germany will take on Ecuador in May and the United States in June during an 11-day U.S. trip, the German soccer association said on Thursday.
The three-times world and European champions will play Ecuador in Boca Raton, Florida, on May 29, a week after arriving as part of the centennial anniversary celebrations for the U.S. federation.
They will play former coach Juergen Klinsmann's U.S. team in Washington on June 2 before returning to Germany four days later.
World Cup winner Klinsmann coached Germany between 2004-2006 and led them to the 2006 World Cup semi-finals. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)
SEOUL/SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds ($305 million) bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
March 2 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has said his ninth-placed team will need luck to make runaway leaders Chelsea drop points when the two sides clash on Monday, but he believes the Premier League title race is still wide open.