BERLIN, March 21 Germany will take on Ecuador in May and the United States in June during an 11-day U.S. trip, the German soccer association said on Thursday.

The three-times world and European champions will play Ecuador in Boca Raton, Florida, on May 29, a week after arriving as part of the centennial anniversary celebrations for the U.S. federation.

They will play former coach Juergen Klinsmann's U.S. team in Washington on June 2 before returning to Germany four days later.

World Cup winner Klinsmann coached Germany between 2004-2006 and led them to the 2006 World Cup semi-finals. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)