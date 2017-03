COLOGNE, Germany, June 10 The United States beat World Cup champions Germany 2-1 thanks to an 88th minute goal from Bobby Wood in an entertaining international friendly on Wednesday at RheinEnergie Stadium.

Mario Goetze put Germany in front in the 12th minute, with the hosts dominating much of the first half.

But Mix Diskerud got the equaliser against the run of play in the 41st minute for the Americans, who then controlled much of the second half.

It was the third match in three years between the United States, coached by former Germany coach Juergen Klinsmann, and Germany and their coach Joachim Loew, who was Klinsmann's assistant.

The United States won a friendly 4-3 in 2013 before Germany won their World Cup group match 1-0 in 2014.

The U.S. came from behind to beat Netherlands 4-3 in a friendly in Amsterdam on Friday. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Pritha Sarkar)