MUNICH Jan 14 The German Football Association (DFB), the world's biggest soccer federation, want to be at the forefront of testing video replay technology if soccer's rule makers give the go ahead in March.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have recommended trialling video replays next season to help referees with questionable goals, penalties, red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

DFB referees chief Herbert Fandel said the trials could include matches in the top two Bundesliga divisions. Germany are world champions and the DFB boast seven million members and more than 25,000 registered clubs.

"We have a great interest to be in the front row when this pilot project begins," Fandel told the DFB website (www.dfb.de). "That is why we are eagerly awaiting the final decision.

"As early as November last year the (DFB) referee commission sent as letter to FIFA saying very clearly that Germen referees not only want to be part of possible tests but want to play a leading role."

IFAB approved the use of goalline technology in 2012 and since then there have been an increasing number of calls from players and managers to use video technology in other aspects of the game. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)