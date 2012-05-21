BERLIN May 21 Hertha Berlin have lost their appeal for a replay of the match away to Fortuna Duesseldorf last week, which was twice interruption by crowd trouble and ended with them being relegated from the Bundesliga.

The German football federation's (DFB) sporting tribunal said it could find no justification for ordering a replay of the relegation playoff second leg which ended 2-2, giving Fortuna a 4-3 aggregate win.

"The appeal was not successful because no reasons for objection could be found," said Hans Lorenz, head of the tribunal.

"The referee at all times acted according to the rules and Hertha's claim that the team was weakened by the interruption could not be proved."

The DFB added that Hertha have already said they will take their case to the DFB's highest tribunal, the Bundesgericht.

The 2-2 draw in Duesseldorf was interrupted twice for a total of about 30 minutes by a pitch invasion and flares. The game was first stopped after Fortuna scored on the hour to take a 2-1 lead, leaving Hertha needing two goals.

Dozens of lit flares from both groups of fans landed on the pitch prompting referee Wolfgang Stark to stop play.

The game was interrupted again for more than 20 minutes deep in stoppage time after hundreds of Fortuna fans poured on to the pitch thinking it was over and forcing both teams to seek refuge in the changing rooms.

Hertha said their players were reluctant to return to the pitch and that they were afraid. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Justin Palmer)