Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BERLIN Oct 12 Hoffenheim player Boris Vukcevic's car crash last month that left the midfielder in a coma was apparently caused by the player's low blood sugar level, police and the Heidelberg state prosecutor's office said on Friday.
The 22-year-old has been in a coma since his car collided head-on with a truck on Sept. 28. He sustained serious head injuries and needed emergency surgery.
"So-called low blood sugar seems to have been the cause for the driver to drift into oncoming traffic and crash with the 40-tonne truck," Heidelberg police and the state prosecutor's office said in a joint statement.
Doctors have said the condition of the former Germany under-21 player remains critical but he has shown some signs of stabilising. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.