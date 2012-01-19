BERLIN Jan 19 Relegation-threatened Kaiserslautern signed forward Sandro Wagner on an 18-month loan deal from Werder Bremen on Thursday but the 24-year-old will not play when the two sides meet on Saturday, both clubs said.

Kaiserslautern, 16th in the standings and three points off the bottom, hope the German will give them a boost in attack after they scored just 13 goals in 17 games -- the fewest in the league -- before the winter break.

"He joins them until June 2013 and Kaiserslautern can then also active a buying option," Bremen CEO Klaus Allofs told reporters.

Wagner's contract with fifth-placed Bremen runs to 2014.

