BERLIN Nov 8 Borussia Dortmund keeper Roman Weidenfeller earned his first Germany call up at the age of 33 when coach Joachim Loew included him in the 24-man squad for their friendly games in Italy and England later this month.

Weidenfeller has been outstanding for his club in the past few seasons as they clinched the 2011 and 2012 Bundesliga titles, the 2012 German Cup and reached the Champions League final last season.

"Manuel Neuer is currently our number one and we know what we have with Rene Adler or the younger Ron-Robert Zieler or Marc-Andre ter Stegen," Loew, who will reach 100 matches as Germany coach against Italy, said on Friday.

"We have watched Roman Weidenfeller closely and noted his strong performances in the league and the Champions League. We are delighted to have him and get to know him more."

Germany will play Italy in Milan on Nov. 15 before taking on England in London four days later. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)