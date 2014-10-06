BERLIN Oct 6 Borussia Dortmund stopper Roman Weidenfeller, who made his Germany debut at 33, can hope to remain part of the squad as they look to qualify for Euro 2016, national goalkeeping coach Andreas Koepke said on Monday.

Weidenfeller was long overlooked by head coach Joachim Loew before outstanding seasons with his club, winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles from 2011 and reaching the Champions League final in 2013, finally earned him a call-up last November.

"Euro 2016 would be a fitting finale at 36 for him," Koepke told Kicker magazine. "He remains part of our plans, this is what has been discussed."

The 34-year-old has been established as the number two behind Manuel Neuer, winning four caps in total as well as being part of the World Cup-winning squad in Brazil this year.

Hanover 96 keeper Ron-Robert Zieler is the designated number three but a string of talented keepers, including Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Bayer Leverkusen's Bernd Leno and Schalke 04's Ralf Faehrmann are also vying for a spot on the squad.

"Roman has been an able replacement for Manuel and he also did a good job at the World Cup. He trained really well and kept the guys together in the background," said Koepke.

Weidenfeller's form have been one of the few bright spots in Dortmund's otherwise disappointing start to the season with last season's runners-up languishing in 13th place, 10 points adrift of league-leading Bayern Munich after seven games.

Germany won their opening Euro 2016 qualifier in Group D against Scotland and take on Poland and Ireland later this month. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)