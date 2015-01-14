BERLIN Jan 14 Former Bundesliga champions Werder Bremen are ready to sign World Cup top scoring striker Miroslav Klose if the opportunity arises, the club said on Wednesday.

The Lazio player, who won the World Cup with Germany last year and is the tournament's all-time top scorer, played at Werder from 2004-7 scoring 53 goals in 89 matches, before joining Bayern Munich and then moving to Italy in 2011.

"It would be a dream. If everything fits why would we ever say no, that is if Klose is still fit and he also has the will to come to Bremen," Werder coach Viktor Skripnik told reporters in Turkey when asked about it.

"He is a super forward with huge experience. My boys can only profit from that."

The 36-year-old, whose contract at Lazio runs out at the end of the season, has dropped down the pecking order at the Italian club in the current campaign, mostly coming on as a substitute.

"Should Klose be available on the market it is something that we will look into," Werder sports director Thomas Eichin told Sport Bild magazine. "He has a great Werder past and has a great name in Bremen."

Werder, champions in 2004, have been struggling this season and are in 16th place on the relegation playoff spot with the league resuming on Jan. 30.