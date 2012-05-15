BERLIN May 15 Werder Bremen striker Claudio
Pizarro, who holds the Bundesliga record for most goals by a
foreign player, is to leave the club, the player said on
Tuesday.
Peruvian Pizarro, who played in Bremen from 1999-2001 and
again since 2008 after stints at Bayern Munich and Chelsea,
scored 18 times this season to take his Bundesliga tally to a
record 160 goals.
"It was a very difficult decision for me because I have a
lot of love for the team and this club," said the 33-year-old,
who will make his last appearance for Bremen in a friendly on
Wednesday.
"But as I move towards the end of my career I want to try
something else. I still cannot say what it will be. I have a few
offers that I am considering."
