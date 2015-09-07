BERLIN, Sept 7 Veteran Peru striker Claudio Pizarro has agreed to a one-year contract with Werder Bremen pending a medical, and is set to join the former Bundesliga champions for the third time, the club said on Monday.

Pizarro, who is the Bundesliga' all-time leading foreign scorer with 176 goals in 383 Bundesliga matches, has agreed to a deal as a free agent until the end of the season after his contract with champions Bayern Munich was not renewed last season.

Pizarro, who will be 37 next month, first played for Werder between 1999-2001 and then again in 2008 to 2012. He also had two spells at Bayern Munich, with whom he won the treble in 2013, including the Champions League trophy. He also had a brief stint at Chelsea in the Premier League.

"I am happy to be here. I hope to use my experience for the good of the team," Pizarro said in a club statement.

Werder Bremen, who have scored just three times in three league matches so far, are desperate for goals as they look to avoid another rollercoaster campaign like last year and secure a European spot this season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)