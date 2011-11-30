BERLIN Nov 30 Werder Bremen goalkeeper
Tim Wiese will miss Saturday's league game at Bayern Munich due
to the death of his father, coach Thomas Schaaf said on
Wednesday.
Germany international Wiese has been with his family
following his father's death earlier this week and has not
trained with the team in the past two days.
"I talked to him this morning and it will be difficult to
process all of this," Schaaf told reporters after training. "He
will not be available for this weekend. We will have to see how
he is in a few days."
Bremen are in fourth place, three points behind leaders
Borussia Dortmund and two adrift of Bayern who are third on 28.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)