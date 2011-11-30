BERLIN Nov 30 Werder Bremen goalkeeper Tim Wiese will miss Saturday's league game at Bayern Munich due to the death of his father, coach Thomas Schaaf said on Wednesday.

Germany international Wiese has been with his family following his father's death earlier this week and has not trained with the team in the past two days.

"I talked to him this morning and it will be difficult to process all of this," Schaaf told reporters after training. "He will not be available for this weekend. We will have to see how he is in a few days."

Bremen are in fourth place, three points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund and two adrift of Bayern who are third on 28.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)