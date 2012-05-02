BERLIN May 2 Werder Bremen and Germany
goalkeeper Tim Wiese will join fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim
at the end of the season on a four-year deal, the club said on
Wednesday.
Wiese, 30, is Germany's second choice keeper behind Manuel
Neuer and is expected to be in the Euro 2012 squad.
"We did not want to miss out on signing such an experienced
and ambitious professional," said Hoffenheim coach Markus
Babbel.
Wiese, who earlier on Wednesday had said his agent was in
talks with Real Madrid, will leave ninth-placed Bremen after
seven years.
Hoffenheim are out of the running for European spots and are
in 11th place with one game left in the season.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)