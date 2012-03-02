BERLIN, March 2 Anti-Semitic attacks on
Israeli player Itay Shechter demand "exemplary action" by UEFA,
a leading Jewish human rights group told European soccer's
governing body in a letter on Friday.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center said it was "shocked by the
intensity" of the verbal attacks against the forward at a
Kaiserslautern training session in Germany last week and those
responsible had to be prosecuted.
The incident took place on Sunday, a day after
relegation-threatened Kaiserslautern's 4-0 defeat at Mainz 05
left them in 17th place, level on points with bottom-placed
Freiburg.
A small group of people shouted anti-Semitic insults at
Shechter and did the Nazi salute. A few hundred fans had met
with players and officials to discuss the club's sporting
situation.
"We urge UEFA to call on its German affiliates to rapidly
prosecute the perpetrators of this outrage and all such
hatemongers. UEFA must also ensure that forthcoming EURO games
are free of racism," it said in its letter to UEFA President
Michel Platini.
It said the abuses included the banned Nazi salute and
chants of "join the six million" in reference to Holocaust
victims.
Police have launched an investigation to identify those
involved while the club, which have called on fans to help
identify the people involved, condemned the incident.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)