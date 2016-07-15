July 15 Germany midfielder Julian Draxler will stay at VfL Wolfsburg this season, sports director Klaus Allofs has said.

The 22-year-old has been linked by British media with a potential move to Premier League side Arsenal.

Draxler, who joined Wolfsburg from Schalke 04 on a five-year contract in August, played 21 league matches and scored five goals as the Bundesliga club finished eighth in the standings last season and missed out on European football.

Draxler, part of Germany's squad that won the 2014 World Cup, scored once for his country at Euro 2016, where they lost to hosts France in the semi-finals.

"The situation with Draxler is 100 percent certain that he will be staying at Wolfsburg. There is no discussing that," Allofs told German website Sport1.

However, he was uncertain about the future of winger Andre Schuerrle, who has been linked with a move to league rivals Borussia Dortmund.

"Andre has told the trainer Borussia Dortmund's interest has made him think. But until now nothing has happened. It's not improbable that Andre stays." (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)