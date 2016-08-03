Aug 3 Wolfsburg will not be allowing Julian Draxler to leave this summer after the forward reiterated his desire to move on, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

"VfL Wolfsburg will not be selling Julian Draxler during the course of the current transfer period," the statement on the club's website said. (www.vfl-wolfsburg.de)

"In joint discussions with Julian Draxler, VfL Wolfsburg again made it clear that they would not be granting the player's wish to make a move."

The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from the Volkswagen Arena after only one season at the club, with Premier League side Arsenal widely reported in the British media to be keen on his services.

Draxler also told German newspaper Bild this week that he and the club had a verbal agreement he could leave "whenever the opportunity arose".

Wolfsburg denied that in their statement, adding a release clause did not come in to effect until the summer of 2017.

"Wolfsburg wish to make it absolutely clear that at no time did those responsible at the club make either written or oral commitments on the transfer of Julian Draxler within the current transfer period," it said.

The forward signed a five-year deal with Wolfsburg in August 2015, scoring five goals in 21 Bundesliga outings and earning a spot in Germany's Euro 2016 squad. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Alison Williams)