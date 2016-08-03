Soccer-Leverkusen sign Jamaican teenager Bailey from Genk
BERLIN, Jan 31 Bayer Leverkusen have signed 19-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey from Belgium's Racing Genk on a contract to 2022, the German club said on Tuesday.
Aug 3 Wolfsburg will not be allowing Julian Draxler to leave this summer after the forward reiterated his desire to move on, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
"VfL Wolfsburg will not be selling Julian Draxler during the course of the current transfer period," the statement on the club's website said. (www.vfl-wolfsburg.de)
"In joint discussions with Julian Draxler, VfL Wolfsburg again made it clear that they would not be granting the player's wish to make a move."
The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from the Volkswagen Arena after only one season at the club, with Premier League side Arsenal widely reported in the British media to be keen on his services.
Draxler also told German newspaper Bild this week that he and the club had a verbal agreement he could leave "whenever the opportunity arose".
Wolfsburg denied that in their statement, adding a release clause did not come in to effect until the summer of 2017.
"Wolfsburg wish to make it absolutely clear that at no time did those responsible at the club make either written or oral commitments on the transfer of Julian Draxler within the current transfer period," it said.
The forward signed a five-year deal with Wolfsburg in August 2015, scoring five goals in 21 Bundesliga outings and earning a spot in Germany's Euro 2016 squad. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 31 Bayer Leverkusen have signed 19-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey from Belgium's Racing Genk on a contract to 2022, the German club said on Tuesday.
Jan 31 Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
Jan 31 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has criticized the club's lack of activity in the January transfer window and said they were being left behind rivals in the battle to avoid the Premier League drop.