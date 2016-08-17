Aug 17 Germany international forward Mario Gomez signed for VfL Wolfsburg on Wednesday, marking his return to the Bundesliga after a three-year absence.

The 31-year-old striker left Bayern Munich for Italy's Fiorentina in July 2013, and spent last season on loan at Besiktas where he scored 26 league goals as he helped the club win the Turkish league.

His performances earned him a place in Germany's squad for Euro 2016, where he scored twice, but soon after the tournament, Gomez said he was leaving the Turkish champions due to the volatile political situation in the country following an attempted military coup.

"We looked at the possibility of signing Mario Gomez during the winter, so we are all the happier that it has now worked out," Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs told the club's website (bit.ly/2bnm9XZ).

"Mario is a striker of international class, who, aside from his playing qualities, also brings an immense amount of experience to our team. As an ambitious player, he fits in here perfectly."

Gomez, who began his career at VfB Stuttgart, has scored 138 goals in 236 top-flight appearances in Germany. He won the Champions League with Bayern in 2013, but missed the 2014 World Cup due to persistent injury problems.

