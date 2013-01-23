BERLIN Jan 23 Vfl Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio's contract extension binding him to the 2009 Bundesliga champions until 2017 is not valid due to a missing signature, the club said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Swiss international, who has been at Wolfsburg since 2008, agreed to the new deal in May last year but could be a free agent at the end of the season due to a missing signature on the contract.

"Diego Benaglio has been here for some time and he is a key player for us," Wolfsburg sports director Klaus Allofs said. "That is why we want to continue with him. The fact is that we have had talks with him and will have some more."

Allofs, who took over his post in November, said the club would meet the keeper, who has played 148 Bundesliga matches for the team, to sort out the matter.

According to German media reports, a clause in the keeper's contract extension, allowing him to leave early for a fixed sum if then coach Felix Magath was no longer in his post, had prompted one director not to sign it.

