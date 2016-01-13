BERLIN Jan 13 VfL Wolfsburg striker Bas Dost will be out for at least six weeks and may require surgery after a breaking a bone in his foot in training, the German club said on Wednesday.

The Dutch international, who has scored seven league goals this season, has returned to Germany from Wolfsburg's winter camp in Portugal.

"As things stand now we expect that Bas will require surgery," VfL sports director Klaus Allofs said in a statement.

"Shortly before the injury we had a great chat with Bas and he came out firing on all cylinders. It is a shame this will now be interrupted."

Dost, instrumental in leading Wolfsburg to the Bundesliga runner-up spot and German Cup title last season, has been unhappy with his playing time this campaign having made just 10 starts in the Bundesliga.

The 26-year-old is set to miss Wolfsburg's Champions League Round of 16 first leg at Gent next month.

Wolfsburg are seventh in the Bundesliga which resumes on Jan. 22 following a one-month winter break. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)