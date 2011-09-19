Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
BERLIN, Sept 19 VfL Wolfsburg have agreed to end injury-plagued Germany defender Arne Friedrich's contract more than 18 months early, the club said on Monday.
Friedrich, who has won 82 caps with Germany and signed for the 2009 champions last year, has played only 15 of 40 possible league games since joining after a string of injuries and a back operation forced him to take long breaks last season and in the current campaign.
"He came to us asking to end his contract," said team coach Felix Magath. "We regret this and wish him all the best in the future."
The 32-year-old Friedrich's contract ran until 2013.
Wolfsburg have had a rocky start to the season and lie in 14th spot on six points following their 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (