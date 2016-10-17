BERLIN Oct 17 VfL Wolfsburg parted ways with coach Dieter Hecking on Monday after their disappointing start to the Bundesliga season, according to media reports in Germany.

Hecking, who took over in late 2012 and led Wolfsburg to second place and victory in the German Cup in 2015, has seen his team glean just six points this season despite making significant new signings, like Germany striker Mario Gomez.

The 2009 German champions won only the first of their seven games and have lost three of their last four.

Hecking had trained with the team earlier on Monday.

The club could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Wolfsburg are in 14th place after losing 1-0 at home against RB Leizpig on Sunday.

Under-23 coach Valerien Ismael is to take over on an interim basis until a replacement is appointed, reports said.