BERLIN Aug 18 Former Germany international Thomas Hitzlsperger has signed a three-year deal with VfL Wolfsburg, returning to the Bundesliga after a hapless stint at Lazio and West Ham United, the 2009 Bundesliga champions said.

Hitzlsperger, who has also played for Aston Villa in England, had been without a club since the relegation of West Ham last season.

"I am extremely happy that the transfer is complete," the 29-year-old said. "This is the start of a great collaboration."

Hitzlsperger, who won the Bundesliga title with VfB Stuttgart in 2007 but lost his spot in the national team before the 2010 World Cup, recently trained with Tottenham Hotspur to stay fit.

He will be in the squad for Friday's Bundesliga game against Borussia Moenchengladbach, coach Felix Magath said.

"He told me he is well prepared so there is nothing in the way to stop it," Magath said.

(Writing by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ossian Shine.

