Jan 5 VfL Wolfsburg coach Felix Magath
continued to rebuild his squad by snapping up Brazilian defender
Felipe Lopes and Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko on Thursday,
taking his total of new signings to seven since Christmas.
Lopes, 24, joined from Nacional Funchal and Sissoko, 20,
from Portugal's Academica.
"Sissoko is a young man for the future," said controversial
coach Magath who is often dubbed Quaelix - a combination of the
German verb for torture and his Christian name.
Magath, also Wolfsburg's sporting director and known for his
tough discipline and gruelling training sessions, was often
criticised for his frantic transfer activity at previous club
Schalke 04.
Since Christmas he has signed Franco-Ivorian forward
Giovanni Sio, Portuguese midfielder Vieirinha, Czech midfielder
Petr Jiracek, Serb midfielder Slobodan Medojevic and Macedonian
forward Ferhan Hasani.
Magath, who led Wolfsburg to their first Bundesliga title in
2009, has had a less successful second stint after joining late
last season.
Wolfsburg are 12th at the halfway point in the Bundesliga,
four points clear of the relegation playoff spot.
(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez. To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories