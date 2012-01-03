Jan 3 VfL Wolfsburg coach Felix Magath has got off to a flying start in the January transfer window by announcing two new signings for his struggling side, the Bundesliga club said on its website (www.vfl-wolfsburg.de).

Magath, often criticised for his frantic activity in the transfer market, especially during a previous stint with Schalke 04, has added Serb midfielder Slobodan Medojevic from Vojvodina Novi Sad and Macedonia forward Ferhan Hasani from Shkendija Tetovo.

Both players are 21.

Magath, who led Wolfsburg to their first Bundesliga title in 2009, has had a far less successful second stint after joining late last season following his departure from Schalke and also taking up the role of sports director.

Wolfsburg are 12th at the halfway point in the Bundesliga, only four points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories