Jan 3 VfL Wolfsburg coach Felix Magath has got
off to a flying start in the January transfer window by
announcing two new signings for his struggling side, the
Bundesliga club said on its website (www.vfl-wolfsburg.de).
Magath, often criticised for his frantic activity in the
transfer market, especially during a previous stint with Schalke
04, has added Serb midfielder Slobodan Medojevic from Vojvodina
Novi Sad and Macedonia forward Ferhan Hasani from Shkendija
Tetovo.
Both players are 21.
Magath, who led Wolfsburg to their first Bundesliga title in
2009, has had a far less successful second stint after joining
late last season following his departure from Schalke and also
taking up the role of sports director.
Wolfsburg are 12th at the halfway point in the Bundesliga,
only four points clear of the relegation playoff spot.
