BERLIN Oct 25 VfL Wolfsburg parted company with coach Felix Magath on Thursday after a miserable start to the season which has left them bottom of the Bundesliga.

"Wolfsburg and Felix Magath have separated amicably," said a statement on the club's website (www.vfl-wolfsburg.de).

Magath, who led Wolfsburg to the 2008/09 title in his first stint at the club, had been in charge for one-and-a-half years since returning in March 2011.

Wolfsburg won their first game of this season but have lost their last four matches without scoring a goal. They have five points from eight games and have conceded 15 goals. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Wildey)