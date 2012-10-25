Soccer-One dead after fans clash in Rio de Janeiro
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13 A soccer fan was killed and several others injured after violence erupted in Rio de Janeiro before Sunday's Botafogo-Flamengo match, Brazilian news reports said.
BERLIN Oct 25 VfL Wolfsburg parted company with coach Felix Magath on Thursday after a miserable start to the season which has left them bottom of the Bundesliga.
"Wolfsburg and Felix Magath have separated amicably," said a statement on the club's website (www.vfl-wolfsburg.de).
Magath, who led Wolfsburg to the 2008/09 title in his first stint at the club, had been in charge for one-and-a-half years since returning in March 2011.
Wolfsburg won their first game of this season but have lost their last four matches without scoring a goal. They have five points from eight games and have conceded 15 goals. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Wildey)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Atletico Nacional 3 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Jaguares 0 La Equidad 2 Millonarios 3 Bucaramanga 0 Once Caldas 0 Deportivo Cali 2 Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila
PARIS, Feb 13 Paris St Germain will be well-equipped to renew battle with Barcelona in their Champions League round of 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday after key midfielder Marco Verratti made a well-timed return to the team.