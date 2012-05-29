BERLIN May 29 VfL Wolfsburg coach Felix Magath
has extended his contract with the Bundesliga side by two years
to 2015, the club said on Tuesday.
Magath, who led Wolfsburg to their only Bundesliga title in
2009 before joining Schalke 04, returned late in the 2010/11
season to rescue them from relegation.
"We want continuity and are on a good path with Felix
Magath," said VfL boss Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz. "A year ago
we were almost relegated and this season missed out on the
Europa League spots on the last matchday."
Wolfsburg finished in eighth place this season thanks to a
good run after the winter break.
"Now our job is to continue this work and develop it," said
Magath. "We want to turn the VfL into a force in the
Bundesliga."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)