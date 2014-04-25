BERLIN, April 25 Croat striker Ivica Olic has extended his contract with VfL Wolfsburg by two years to 2016, the Bundesliga club and the player said on Friday.

The 34-year-old Wolfsburg top scorer, whose old deal ran out at the end of the season, has had a fine campaign at the 2009 champions, scoring 13 league goals as they chase a Champions League qualification round spot.

"I am happy that there is finally clarity over my future here and I am happy to continue playing for Wolfsburg," he said in a statement.

Olic joined from Bayern Munich in 2012 after also playing for Hamburg SV and CSKA Moscow among other clubs. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)