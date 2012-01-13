BERLIN Jan 13 VfL Wolfsburg completed
their eighth signing over the winter break by securing Swiss
international defender Ricardo Rodriguez from FC Zurich on a
four-and-a-half-year deal.
"Ricardo is a huge talent," coach Felix Magath said of the
19-year-old.
"He was a starting player for Zurich and played a role in
Europe as well. He has also already played for the national
team."
Magath, also Wolfsburg's sporting director and known for his
tough discipline and gruelling training sessions, was often
criticised for his frantic transfer activity at previous club
Schalke 04.
Since Christmas he has signed seven other players, including
Franco-Ivorian forward Giovanni Sio, Portuguese midfielder
Vieirinha and Macedonian forward Ferhan Hasani.
Magath, who led Wolfsburg to their first Bundesliga title in
2009, has had a less successful second stint after joining late
last season.
Wolfsburg are 12th at the halfway point in the Bundesliga,
four points clear of the relegation playoff spot. The league
resumes next week with Wolfsburg entertaining Cologne.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)