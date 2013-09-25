BERLIN, Sept 25 VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Vieirinha will be out of action for several months after rupturing the cruciate ligament in his left knee during their 2-0 German Cup win over Aalen on Tuesday, the club said.

"The 27-year-old will now need to undergo surgery and the decision when and where he will be operated on will be taken in the coming days," it said after Vieirinha underwent further tests on Wednesday. "He will be out for several months."

Vieirinha has been a regular starter this season for sixth-placed Wolfsburg, the 2009 Bundesliga champions who face treble winners Bayern Munich on Saturday.

"I immediately felt that something was wrong with the knee as it was extremely painful," the Portugal international, who joined in 2012 from Greece's PAOK, said of his 31st minute injury.

"Now I can only hope that surgery will go well. It is a tough time for me but I know my family and fans are behind me and will support me to make my recovery quicker." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)