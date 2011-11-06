BERLIN Nov 6 Germany will give
22-year-old goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, who briefly played in
the English third division, his international debut in this
week'sfriendly against to Ukraine, coach Joachim Loew said
Sunday.
"That is what we have planned today," Loew told reporters.
"All other decisions will be taken during the course of the week
based on the impressions we get from training."
Zieler, who plays for Hanover 96, spent part of his youth
career with Manchester United.
During the 2008-09 season, he was loaned for three months to
Northampton Town and played two matches for them in the English
third division.
Germany, the first team to qualify for Euro 2012, face the
co-hosts in Kiev on Friday.
Loew has put his faith in youth, sidelining former captain
Michael Ballack and often fielding teams with an average age of
25 and younger.
