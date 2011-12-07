BERLIN, DEC 7 - German football federation
(DFB) president Theo Zwanziger has reiterated his criticism
of the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, saying
normal hosting criteria had been "perverted".
"I have never understood, how such a small country is
allowed to stage the most important sports event in the world,
especially as Qatar was last in the rankings before the
decision," Zwanziger told reporters.
"The criteria for host nations have been perverted," added
the German, who has been a vocal critic of the decision. "I have
my doubt as to whether sporting aspects were fully taken into
account."
Qatar has denied any wrongdoing and believes it won the
right to host the World Cup fairly.
Zwanziger, a member of FIFA's executive committee, was
appointed in October to head one of the new committees
established to clean up soccer's governing body, which has been
riddled with allegations of bribery and corruption.
He said last week he would step down as head of the German
FA next October, one year earlier than planned. On Tuesday, DFB
general secretary Wolfgang Niersbach announced he would stand
for election as Zwanziger's replacement.
