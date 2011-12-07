BERLIN, DEC 7 - German football federation (DFB) president Theo Zwanziger has reiterated his criticism of the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, saying normal hosting criteria had been "perverted".

"I have never understood, how such a small country is allowed to stage the most important sports event in the world, especially as Qatar was last in the rankings before the decision," Zwanziger told reporters.

"The criteria for host nations have been perverted," added the German, who has been a vocal critic of the decision. "I have my doubt as to whether sporting aspects were fully taken into account."

Qatar has denied any wrongdoing and believes it won the right to host the World Cup fairly.

Zwanziger, a member of FIFA's executive committee, was appointed in October to head one of the new committees established to clean up soccer's governing body, which has been riddled with allegations of bribery and corruption.

He said last week he would step down as head of the German FA next October, one year earlier than planned. On Tuesday, DFB general secretary Wolfgang Niersbach announced he would stand for election as Zwanziger's replacement.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alison Wildey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer stories