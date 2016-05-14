BERLIN May 14 Schalke 04 coach Andre Breitenreiter will leave the club following their final game of the season later on Saturday after a year in charge, the Bundesliga outfit said.

Schalke announced just before their match at Hoffenheim was due to kick off that Breitenreiter, who joined last year from Paderborn, would not see out the second year of his contract.

"Andre Breitenreiter will not be the coach of Schalke 04 next season," the club said on Twitter.

Schalke have had a disappointing campaign under the 42-year-old, with the Royal Blues left battling for a Europa League spot on the final matchday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)