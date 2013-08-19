UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Aug 19 AS Roma have bought Ivory Coast striker Gervinho from Arsenal for 8 million euros ($10.68 million), the Italian Serie A team said on Monday.
AS Roma said in a statement the contract signed with the English Premier League team also included a variable payment of up to 1.75 million euros linked to Gervinho's perfomance.
The player's contract with AS Roma will run until June 30, 2017, it said. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Cowell)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources