By Mike Collett
LONDON Nov 8 Asamoah Gyan has no regrets about
leaving Sunderland and the Premier League and says his arrival
in the United Arab Emirates can help boost football in the
Middle East.
The self-assured 25-year-old Ghana international striker had
an acrimonious parting from Sunderland in August when he went
out on loan to Al Ain.
Black Cats manager Steve Bruce was furious at the time,
saying that 48 hours before saying he wanted to leave, Gyan had
shaken his hand and told him he was staying at the club.
Bruce said "parasites" had turned his head over a big money
move to the club in Abu Dhabi, but Gyan told Reuters in an
interview he was delighted with the way things have turned out
and does not know if he will return to the Premier League.
Sitting in a museum by the River Thames at the launch of new
artist-designed kits to be worn at the African Nations Cup in
the New Year, Gyan, with a huge star shaved into his hair and a
glittering diamond encrusted watch on his wrist told Reuters:
"I'm really enjoying myself.
"Its really working out well for me and I'm really happy for
now. I have no regrets at all about leaving Sunderland because
everyone supported me, my family, everyone was positive so I
moved without any doubt."
Gyan cost Sunderland a club record fee of 13.2 million
pounds ($20.98 million) when they signed him from Rennes in
August 2010 after he came to prominence for Ghana during last
year's World Cup in South Africa.
He was Sunderland's top scorer in his debut season with 10
league goals, but was continually linked with a move.
At the time Gyan responded to Bruce's remarks that the offer
was too good to turn down and that he did not have a choice of
staying once Sunderland accepted Al-Ain's offer.
Two months on, while admitting the obvious that the standard
in the UAE is not as high as the Premier League, he says his
reason for being there are more than just about the huge salary
he is reportedly earning.
MORE EXPOSURE
"Everybody knows the English Premiership is top in the world
with more exposure and everything but the UAE league is
improving in terms of football," he said.
"When I went there I thought to myself 'this is not what
people are talking about, they are playing good football.'
"People are looking up to me in Africa. I have more fans in
Europe. After last season, who knows? Maybe I am getting more
exposure in this league -- it is improving, and I think I might
be able to help that League improve.
"Football in England was not always what it is now, the
league had to improve, well its the same all over the world."
The UAE season has just started and Al Ain are second in the
table behind Al Jazira after three games with Gyan having scored
two of their six league goals, but he will be missing for a
number of league games in the New Year when he returns to Africa
for the Nations Cup finals in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.
With a number of the traditional African powerhouses like
holders Egypt missing, Ghana are among the favourites to win the
title for the first time since 1982.
"It's been a while since we won it and we want to win it.
"Most of the big guys are out now -- I'm talking about
Egypt, Cameroon, Nigeria -- so now people are looking up to us.
"It's good pressure for Ghana. We will go there and see
what happens because the other countries will go there to win as
well. It's not going to be easy but we will see if we can do
that."
And what of the future after the African Cup and the loan
deal with Al Ain ends ?
"Yes, I am on loan for one season with options. I will
decide at the end of the season whether I am coming back to the
Premiership or going somewhere else," he said.
"I am still a player with Sunderland, but I have four or
five options on how things are going to be and then I will
decide where my future lies."
Gyan was speaking at an event at the Design Museum where
Puma unveiled new kits designed by artists from each country.
The kits and works by the artist are part of an exhibition at
the museum.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Martyn Herman)