April 29 Asante Kotoko won a record 22nd Ghanaian premier league title on Sunday, drawing away with Berekum Arsenal in Accra to move out of reach of the chasing pack.

The fabled Kumasi club, among the most successful in African football, were held 0-0 by their relegation-threatened opponents but the point was enough to ensure the championship as both second-placed AshGold and third-placed Hearts of Oak lost.

The results meant Kotoko went 15 points clear with four rounds left of the season in the west African country.

It was their first championship since 2008 and will allow them to return to the African Champions League next year after a three-year absence.

Kotoko were continental champions in 1970 and 1983 and runners-up on five further occasions.

